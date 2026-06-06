Bangladesh women dream of hat-trick, India desperate for title

Bangladesh's women's football team has never enjoyed a golden period quite like this in the 16-year history of the SAFF Women's Championship. After returning empty-handed from each of the first five editions, Bangladesh now stands on the brink of extending its reign in South Asian football—a journey that first began in 2022.

A victory today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, would secure an unforgettable hat-trick of SAFF titles and allow Bangladesh to proudly declare itself the undisputed best in South Asia. Standing in their way, however, is India, determined to reclaim the throne it once dominated. Despite winning the first five editions of the tournament, India has gone seven years without lifting the trophy.

With Bangladesh chasing a historic third consecutive title and India seeking to restore its lost supremacy on home soil, the stage is set for a captivating showdown. The final kicks off at 7:00pm Bangladesh time.