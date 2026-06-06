Bangladesh women dream of hat-trick, India desperate for title
Bangladesh's women's football team has never enjoyed a golden period quite like this in the 16-year history of the SAFF Women's Championship. After returning empty-handed from each of the first five editions, Bangladesh now stands on the brink of extending its reign in South Asian football—a journey that first began in 2022.
A victory today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, would secure an unforgettable hat-trick of SAFF titles and allow Bangladesh to proudly declare itself the undisputed best in South Asia. Standing in their way, however, is India, determined to reclaim the throne it once dominated. Despite winning the first five editions of the tournament, India has gone seven years without lifting the trophy.
With Bangladesh chasing a historic third consecutive title and India seeking to restore its lost supremacy on home soil, the stage is set for a captivating showdown. The final kicks off at 7:00pm Bangladesh time.
The pre-match press conference and trophy unveiling took place on Friday afternoon at a luxurious beachfront hotel, around 10 kilometres from Margao.
The two arch-rivals are staying at the same upscale seaside resort, but Bangladesh captain Maria Manda insisted that the close proximity off the pitch will have no bearing on the contest.
Maria Manda said, "Even though both teams are at the same hotel, we are not feeling any pressure. We are professional players. The battle on the field is a different game entirely. The team that gives their best will win."
Bangladesh coach Peter Butler praised his players for reaching the final despite injuries and various off-field distractions. The British coach stressed that result matters the most in the final. "We've reached the final and that's what matters. In a competitive tournament, winning is more important than how well you play. Even big teams do not always play their best football. Managing situations and getting the desired result is what counts," Butler said.
India coach Crespin Chhetri struck a more aggressive tone, citing legendary American swimmer Michael Phelps. "Phelps only talks about gold. No one remembers silver or bronze. We cannot think of anything other than being champions," Chhetri said. He admitted that India is desperate to lift the trophy at home to avoid the ‘trolling’ of fans, while acknowledging that Bangladesh will also enter the match with a different mentality and a great deal of confidence.
The final is unlikely to witness overwhelming crowd pressure. Bangladesh, however, has experience coping with far more intimidating atmospheres, having won the previous two SAFF titles in Nepal in front of crowds of 20,000 to 25,000 spectators. Moreover, after recovering from a 3-0 defeat to India in the group stage and defeating Nepal 2-1 in the semifinals, Bangladesh enters the final mentally rejuvenated.
Although Maria, by her part, is unfazed by the crowd factor. "We've handled huge crowds in Nepal, so spectators are not a problem. Our focus is on our own performance. Whether as captain or just another player, I will give my best," she said.
India's biggest advantage may be its hunger for silverware. The five-time champions failed even to reach the final in the last two tournaments and are desperate to end that drought in front of home supporters. Yet coach Chettri had earlier expressed frustration over the lack of local support during the tournament, saying it hardly felt like India was playing at home. He hopes more local fans will turn up for the final.
While Maria addressed the media in Bangla, India's captain Sangita Basfore, who hails from West Bengal, also answered a few questions in Bangla. Like her coach, she made India's objective crystal clear.
"Our young players are doing very well and the team is united. We are thinking of nothing other than becoming champions," she said.
This will be only the second SAFF Women's Championship final between Bangladesh and India. The first came in 2016 in Siliguri, where India defeated Bangladesh 3-1. That was Bangladesh's maiden appearance in a SAFF final.
The previous five finals had all been contested between India and Nepal, highlighting how heavily the tournament once revolved around those two nations. But times have changed. Bangladesh, fresh from competing against Asian giants such as China in the final round of the AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers in Australia earlier this year, arrives in Goa brimming with confidence.
As Bangladesh pursues a historic third consecutive SAFF title, captain Maria Manda has sought the prayers and support of the nation. Like the waves crashing onto Goa's shoreline, both teams will charge into battle tonight. The only question that remains is whether the trophy will board a flight to Dhaka or remain on the shores of Goa!