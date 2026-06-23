Messi doesn't age, and Messi's football never ends

This is not a story about Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria. This is actually a story about Messi. About Lionel Messi.

It began with his penalty miss.

A hush fell over the stadium. For a brief moment, thousands inside Dallas Stadium seemed to forget how to breathe. Messi had sent the ball to his left, but it drifted wide of the post. History would have to wait a little longer.

The cameras remained fixed on the penalty spot where, only seconds earlier, football's most magical figure had been standing.

History has a habit of playing tricks like that. Sometimes it brings you to the doorstep but refuses to let you knock.

It was Messi's third penalty miss in World Cup history — the sort of record no footballer would want. Exactly 40 years earlier, on this very day in 1986, Diego Maradona had scored two immortal goals against England.