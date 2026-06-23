Messi doesn't age, and Messi's football never ends
This is not a story about Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria. This is actually a story about Messi. About Lionel Messi.
It began with his penalty miss.
A hush fell over the stadium. For a brief moment, thousands inside Dallas Stadium seemed to forget how to breathe. Messi had sent the ball to his left, but it drifted wide of the post. History would have to wait a little longer.
The cameras remained fixed on the penalty spot where, only seconds earlier, football's most magical figure had been standing.
History has a habit of playing tricks like that. Sometimes it brings you to the doorstep but refuses to let you knock.
It was Messi's third penalty miss in World Cup history — the sort of record no footballer would want. Exactly 40 years earlier, on this very day in 1986, Diego Maradona had scored two immortal goals against England.
Yet on such a day, Messi found himself on the wrong side of an unwanted statistic. It was supposed to be a different kind of occasion. Perhaps fate simply wanted to have some fun.
But Messi is Messi.
Another chance came in the 18th minute. David Alaba made a last-ditch intervention, and Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager produced a superb save. Messi was still standing at history's doorstep.
Then, in the 38th minute, the door finally opened.
A cross arrived from the left. Thiago Almada cleverly let it run with a dummy move. The ball rolled to Messi. No hesitation, no second thought. With his first touch, he sent a low finish into the left corner before Schlager could even react.
His 17th World Cup goal — the most in tournament history.
Miroslav Klose had been overtaken.
The record that always seemed destined to become his was finally his. Dallas erupted. The stadium lights somehow appeared brighter. Messi sprinted away in celebration as his teammates rushed towards him.
The people gathered in that corner of the pitch — and many more throughout the stadium who shed tears — were not all Argentinians. This image will remain forever in football's archives.
Standing on the brink of his 39th birthday, with only two days to go until the occasion, he carved his name even deeper into history.
But the story was not over.
Austria kept fighting. With Marco Arnautovic and Marcel Sabitzer, they built resistance and played with intensity. But they lacked direction and, ultimately, someone to finish the job.
Then came the final act.
In the fifth minute of added time, Julián Álvarez's shot was blocked. Messi struck the rebound, but that too was stopped. The ball returned to him once more.
This time, there was no mistake. The ball hit the net. Argentina 2-0 Austria.
Messi's 18th World Cup goal pushed Klose even further behind.
Argentina have scored five goals in two matches at this World Cup, and all five have come from Messi.
He even had a chance to complete a hat-trick from a late free-kick, but the effort drifted just past the post.
It hardly mattered.
The embarrassment of the penalty miss and the way he transformed it into glory combined to create a story Dallas will never forget.
Austria fought valiantly. David Alaba, Alexander Prass and Kevin Danso all gave everything throughout the match. But when Messi stands in front of you, every calculation falls apart.
Argentina are through to the knockout stage with six points from two matches. Austria's final group game against Algeria will be a fight for survival.
But this night in Dallas did not belong to Austria. It did not even belong to Argentina.
It belonged to Messi.
Beginning with a missed penalty and ending with history-making goals, Messi absorbed immense pressure and produced a story that no screenwriter could have imagined.
At 39 years of age, he has five goals in two World Cup matches.
This man does not grow old. This man's football never ends.