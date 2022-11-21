A world Cup marred by Fascism, Italy 1934

The political field of Europe was tensed with extreme intolerance and bigotry. Capitalism versus socialism, democracy versus autorcracy, globalization versus nationalism was the name of the game.

The politics of populism was acting as fuel in the fire of fight between nation versus nation, class versus class and so forth. These infights were not only creating a huge jolt but also hitting the base of the belief of European ideologies, progress and pushing the human empathy to the nadir.

Amid this tumultuous time, Italy, the land of fasisct Musolini hosted the World Cup 1934. England, like the previous edition, abstained from this one as well. The reason, however, was different. England played a friendly game in previous year against the hosts Italians and the atmosphere of the fascist-inspired country was so raucous that they dared return for the big tournament.

Uruguay were also absent. They had the grudge against Europeans, who had boycotted the tournament in their home last time, and also the economic balloon of the tiny country bursted by then. As a result Uruguay has been the only country so far not to take part in defending their World Cup trophy.