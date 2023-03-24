Bayern Munich set to sack coach Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich were set to sack manager Julian Nagelsmann, according to German media reports Thursday, with the perennial Bundesliga winners struggling to assert themselves in the title race.

Former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is the favourite to replace Nagelsmann at Bayern, according to German daily Bild.

The shock sacking would come with the team second in the table, a point behind arch rivals Borussia Dortmund and only four points ahead of surprise challengers Union Berlin.