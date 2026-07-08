When is Argentina's next match and who will they face?
Who would have thought, seeing Lionel Messi in tears, that Argentina had just reached the quarter-finals? But those who watched the match know exactly what those tears meant.
Argentina had been on the brink of elimination in their Round of 16 clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Egypt led 2-0 until the 78th minute. In World Cup history, Argentina had never won a match after falling two goals behind.
Today, Messi and his teammates shattered that unwanted record. Goals from Cristian Romero, Messi and Enzo Fernández secured a dramatic 3-2 victory for Argentina. The defending champions have now booked their place in the last eight.
Argentina's quarter-final opponents have yet to be confirmed. The final Round of 16 fixture will see Colombia national football team take on Switzerland national football team, with the winners set to face Argentina in the quarter-finals.
The match will kick off at 7:00 am Bangladesh time on Sunday, 12 July.