Mbappe on target as Real Madrid down Dortmund to reach semis against PSG

Young striker Gonzalo Garcia scored his fourth goal of the Club World Cup and Kylian Mbappe his first as Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 on Saturday to set up a mouthwatering semi-final against European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Garcia, 21, put Madrid ahead from close range early on a hot afternoon at the MetLife Stadium just outside New York City, and Fran Garcia then doubled their lead before the midway point in the first half.

Dortmund never seriously threatened a comeback before a remarkable late flurry of activity, with Maximilian Beier pulling one back in the 93rd minute and Mbappe getting Madrid's third with a stunning overhead kick.

Serhou Guirassy then completed the scoring with a penalty after Real's Dean Huijsen was sent off, before the full-time whistle finally blew.

"Everything was going under control with the result, not conceding much, but the last 10 minutes (were) kind of crazy, when we lost a little bit our shape, our intensity...but overall a good 80 minutes and the last 10 minutes to improve," Real coach Xabi Alonso told broadcaster DAZN.