FIFA World Cup: Top five goal scorers
Lionel Messi has been the to goal scorers at the FIFA World Cup 2026, leading the race for the Golden Boot with six goals.
The Argentina captain moved two goals clear of the chasing pack after scoring a hat-trick, taking his tournament tally to six as the knockout stage continues.
France's Kylian Mbappe is second with four goals and two assists.
His teammate Ousmane Dembele and Brazil's Vinicius Junior both have four goals and one assist, while Norway's Erling Haaland also has four goals but is fifth with no assists.
Golden Boot race
The adidas Golden Boot is awarded to the tournament's top scorer. If players finish level on goals, the ranking is decided by assists. If they remain tied, the player who has played fewer minutes is ranked higher.