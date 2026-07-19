Alvarez's wonder strike voted best goal of World Cup quarter-finals and semi-finals

Argentina forward Julian Alvarez has won the latest Hyundai Goal of the Tournament vote after his spectacular strike against Switzerland was named the best goal from the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Alvarez's decisive moment came in extra time of Argentina's quarter-final against 10-man Switzerland. With the match seemingly heading for a penalty shootout, the striker curled a magnificent effort from outside the box into the net to put Argentina ahead. The world champions went on to seal a 3-1 victory and book their place in the semi-finals.