Alvarez's wonder strike voted best goal of World Cup quarter-finals and semi-finals
Argentina forward Julian Alvarez has won the latest Hyundai Goal of the Tournament vote after his spectacular strike against Switzerland was named the best goal from the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals and semi-finals.
Alvarez's decisive moment came in extra time of Argentina's quarter-final against 10-man Switzerland. With the match seemingly heading for a penalty shootout, the striker curled a magnificent effort from outside the box into the net to put Argentina ahead. The world champions went on to seal a 3-1 victory and book their place in the semi-finals.
The stunning goal received 37.2 per cent of the fan vote, comfortably finishing ahead of the other nominees.
Norway's Andreas Schjelderup came second with 22.3 per cent for his powerful finish from a tight angle against England. Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez finished third with 18.2 per cent for his long-range equaliser against England in the semi-finals.
France captain Kylian Mbappe placed fourth with 9.7 per cent for his opening goal against Morocco. England's Jude Bellingham ranked fifth with 8.6 per cent for his first goal against Norway, while Spain defender Pedro Porro finished sixth on 3.9 per cent for his strike against France.
Earlier in the tournament, Eldor Shomurodov's superb strike for Uzbekistan was voted the best goal of the group stage. Sidny Lopes Cabral's stunning late goal for Cape Verde against Argentina claimed the Round of 32 award, while Erling Haaland's powerful 90th-minute thunderbolt against Brazil was named the best goal of the Round of 16.
Alvarez's spectacular winner against Switzerland now completes the list of Hyundai Goal of the Tournament winners through the quarter-finals and semi-finals, with the final's best strike still to be decided.