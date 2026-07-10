Haaland's stunning strike against Brazil voted best Round of 16 goal



The Manchester City forward had already put Norway ahead in the 79th minute with a towering header before sealing the famous victory with his late winner. Norway survived a stoppage-time Neymar penalty to eliminate Brazil and book a quarter-final against England, with a place in the last four at stake.

The Round of 16 vote is the third stage in determining the Hyundai Goal of the Tournament. FIFA.com users vote within a 48-hour window after each phase of the competition. Two more rounds of voting will follow—after the quarter-finals and combined semi-finals—before a final vote at the end of the tournament decides the overall winner.

Earlier in the competition, Uzbekistan captain Eldor Shomurodov won the group-stage vote for his goal against DR Congo, while Cabo Verde's Sidny Lopes Cabral topped the Round of 32 poll for his spectacular strike against Argentina.