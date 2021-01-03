Federation Cup Football: Saif into semis beating Mohammedan in tiebreaker

Saif Sporting Club moved into the semi-finals of the 32nd Federation Cup Football beating Dhaka Mohammedan by 7-6 in the sudden-death tiebreaker on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.

The nail-biting quarter-final match finished with 2-2 in the stipulated 90-minute at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in the capital.

Saif Sporting frustrated the 10 times champions Mohammedan with a 7-6 win in the sudden-death tiebreaker.

They will play their fellow port city team Chattogram Abahani in the first semi-finals on 6 January at 4:00pm at the same venue.

The day’s crucial match saw three goals scored within the first 11 minutes when Saif SC was leading by 2-1.

Later, Souleymane of Mohammedan neutralised the match in the dying moments of the first half.