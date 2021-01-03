Federation Cup Football: Saif into semis beating Mohammedan in tiebreaker

Saif Sporting Club moved into the semi-finals of the 32nd Federation Cup Football beating Dhaka Mohammedan by 7-6 in the sudden-death tiebreaker on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.
The nail-biting quarter-final match finished with 2-2 in the stipulated 90-minute at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in the capital.
Saif Sporting frustrated the 10 times champions Mohammedan with a 7-6 win in the sudden-death tiebreaker.
They will play their fellow port city team Chattogram Abahani in the first semi-finals on 6 January at 4:00pm at the same venue.
The day’s crucial match saw three goals scored within the first 11 minutes when Saif SC was leading by 2-1.
Later, Souleymane of Mohammedan neutralised the match in the dying moments of the first half.
Atikuzzaman put The Black and Whites ahead in the second minute of the game while Emmanuel of Saif SC scored an equaliser in the seventh minute. Later, Ikechikeu put Saif SC ahead, scoring the second goal for the side in the 11th minute.
Souleymane levelled the match in the 44th minute, leading the match towards the tiebreaking session as both the teams failed to produce any more goal in the extra time.
Both the teams spoiled one chance each in the first five attempts of the tiebreaker.
And in the sudden-death session, Mohammedan scored two goals from three attempts. But Saif SC did not make any mistake and won the match 7-6, converting the last three attempts successfully.
Sheikh Jamal DC will take on Bashundhara Kings in the third quarter-finals on Sunday while Dhaka Abahani will play Uttar Baridhara in the fourth quarter-finals on Monday at 4:00pm.