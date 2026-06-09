BTV to broadcast FIFA World Cup matches
Bangladesh Television (BTV) will broadcast FIFA World Cup matches live. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the decision today, Tuesday.
The curtain rises on the world's biggest football tournament on 11 June. The broadcasting rights for this year's World Cup in Bangladesh had been acquired by Singapore-based Springbok Pte Ltd.
Bangladeshi broadcasters were expected to purchase the rights from the company in order to air the matches in the country. However, no such agreement was ultimately reached.
Meanwhile, the Singapore-based company relinquished the rights after failing to sell them.
Following that development, the Bangladesh government began direct discussions with FIFA regarding the broadcasting of the World Cup.
A source at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting told Prothom Alo last Tuesday night that senior government officials had held several rounds of talks with FIFA in an effort to secure the broadcasting rights free of charge.