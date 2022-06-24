FIFA increases squad size to 26 players for 2022 World Cup

FIFA will allow countries to select up to 26 players for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, increasing the maximum squad size by three for the 21 November- 18 December tournament.

“The number of players to be included on the final list has been increased to at least 23 and a maximum of 26,” FIFA said in a statement.

World football’s governing body said the decision to expand squads was made “given the need to retain additional flexibility due to the unique timing” of this year’s competition, which will interrupt the European club season.