Ronaldinho denies crypto scam in Brazil congressional hearing

Retired football great Ronaldinho denied involvement in an alleged cryptocurrency pyramid scheme bearing his name in testimony Thursday before a Brazilian congressional committee.

The ex-Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star, who won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, told lawmakers his name and image had been used without his consent by 18K Ronaldinho, a firm accused of defrauding investors with false promises of returns of up to 400 percent.

"It is not true I am the founder and controlling partner of 18K Ronaldinho," the 43-year-old former player told the lower-house committee investigating the alleged scam.

Wearing dark glasses and a black beret, he said he had signed a marketing contract in 2016 with a US company called 18K Watches.