Argentina's Lo Celso to miss World Cup due to hamstring injury

Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso has been ruled out of the World Cup with a hamstring injury for which the midfielder requires surgery, Argentine media reported on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was replaced during Villarreal's LaLiga loss against Athletic Bilbao on Oct. 30 and scans confirmed that the midfielder suffered a hamstring tear.

Spanish media reported Lo Celso, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, had exhausted all possible options to be on the flight to Qatar, including consultations with specialists from different parts of the world for a less invasive treatment.