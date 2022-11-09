Argentina's Lo Celso to miss World Cup due to hamstring injury

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) did not respond to a request for comment. Reuters has also contacted Villarreal for comment.
Lo Celso was a key player in Argentina's 2021 Copa America win and World Cup qualification. He is a big loss for coach Lionel Scaloni's squad, who had previously said he was 'irreplaceable'.
Scaloni must also assess the fitness of other injured players such as Paulo Dybala and Juan Foyth before announcing his final 26-man squad next week.
Argentina are in Group C and will begin their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22. They also face Mexico and Poland in the group stage.