Footballer union 'sickened' as Iranian player risks death sentence

The world union of professional footballers FIFPRO said it was "shocked and sickened" by the risk of Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani being sentenced to death in connection with protests which have shaken the country for three months.

Nasr-Azadani was arrested in the city of Isfahan two days after allegedly taking part in an "armed riot" in which three security agents were killed on 16 September, Isfahan's judiciary chief Abdullah Jafari said, quoted Sunday by Iran's ISNA news agency.

Jafari said the 26-year-old had been accused of "rebellion, membership in illegal gangs, collusion to undermine security and therefore assisting in moharabeh" -- or "enmity against God" -- a capital crime in the Islamic republic.