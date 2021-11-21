Four more Bayern stars join Kimmich in quarantine

Bayern Munich's woes over players unvaccinated against the coronavirus deepened Sunday with four more unimmunised players joining Joshua Kimmich in quarantine.

Hours after reports emerged that the club was docking the pay of unvaccinated players put in quarantine, Bayern said Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Michael Cuisance also had to be isolated over contact with an individual who tested positive.

The news is an unwelcome distraction, two days before Tuesday's Champions League tie at Dynamo Kiev with Bayern already through to the last 16.