Fourth round of begins Thursday at new venue

The first three rounds of the BPL football were held at two venues adjacent to the capital---Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi and Bir Shreshtha FL Lt Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj- due to increasing trend of Covid- 19 pandemic in the country.
But,the league committee in its last meeting have decided to arrange BPL in old format of home away basis in six venues across the country, sparing the Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi for Archery.
Apart from Bashundhara Sports Complex and Sylhet District Stadium, four other venues are: Bir Shreshtha FL Lt Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj, Gopalganj Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium, Cumilla Shaheed Dhirendranath Dutta Stadium and Rajshahi Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium.
After the first three round matches, six times champions Dhaka Abahani Ltd and three times champions Sheikh Jamal DC dominated the league table, with an unbeaten record collecting seven points each from straight three league matches.
The joint leaders are followed by holders Bashundhara Kings and Saif SC with six points each, Dhaka Mohammedan SC and Chittagong Abahani Ltd with five points each.