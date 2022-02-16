Fourth round of begins Thursday at new venue

The home and away basis fourth round of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football 2021-22 begins Thursday at the new venue - Bashundhara Sports Complex, reports UNB.

Champions Bashundhara Kings will start the campaign in their newly constructed home venue --Bashundhara Sports Complex-taking on Bangladesh Police FC in the opening fourth round match. The match will start at 3.00pm.

In the day's other match, joint league leader and last time runners-up Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will take on Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society at the Sylhet District Stadium. The match kicks off at 3.00pm.