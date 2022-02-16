Football

BPL Football

Fourth round of begins Thursday at new venue

Prothom Alo English Desk
Fourth round of BPL Football begins Thursday
Fourth round of BPL Football begins Thursday BSS

The home and away basis fourth round of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football 2021-22 begins Thursday at the new venue - Bashundhara Sports Complex, reports UNB.

Champions Bashundhara Kings will start the campaign in their newly constructed home venue --Bashundhara Sports Complex-taking on Bangladesh Police FC in the opening fourth round match. The match will start at 3.00pm.

In the day's other match, joint league leader and last time runners-up Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will take on Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society at the Sylhet District Stadium. The match kicks off at 3.00pm.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The first three rounds of the BPL football were held at two venues adjacent to the capital---Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi and Bir Shreshtha FL Lt Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj- due to increasing trend of Covid- 19 pandemic in the country.

But,the league committee in its last meeting have decided to arrange BPL in old format of home away basis in six venues across the country, sparing the Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi for Archery.

Apart from Bashundhara Sports Complex and Sylhet District Stadium, four other venues are: Bir Shreshtha FL Lt Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj, Gopalganj Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium, Cumilla Shaheed Dhirendranath Dutta Stadium and Rajshahi Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium.

Advertisement

After the first three round matches, six times champions Dhaka Abahani Ltd and three times champions Sheikh Jamal DC dominated the league table, with an unbeaten record collecting seven points each from straight three league matches.

The joint leaders are followed by holders Bashundhara Kings and Saif SC with six points each, Dhaka Mohammedan SC and Chittagong Abahani Ltd with five points each.

Read more from Football
Post Comment
Advertisement