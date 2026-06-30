Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappe: How much they run, sprint and cover ground
How much ground do football's biggest stars actually cover during a World Cup? How often do they sprint? And how much of the match do they spend running at high speed?
FIFA's official physical performance data, as of Tuesday, 30 June, provides a detailed look at the workload of some of the game's biggest names, tracking average running speed, high-speed runs, sprints and total distance covered throughout the tournament.
Among the four global stars listed, Kylian Mbappe has registered the highest average running speed at 5.43 km/h. The France forward has completed 208 high-speed runs, 109 sprints, and covered 26,305.88 metres. He is ranked 448th in FIFA's average-speed standings.
Cristiano Ronaldo has averaged 5.04 km/h, while recording 197 high-speed runs, 97 sprints, and 25,274.27 metres covered. The Portugal captain is ranked 480th.
Lionel Messi has averaged 4.58 km/h, with 151 high-speed runs, 69 sprints, and a total distance of 17,230.39 metres. The Argentina captain is placed 550th in FIFA's average-speed rankings.
Erling Haaland has averaged 3.82 km/h, completing 160 high-speed runs, 81 sprints, and covering 19,816.22 metres. The Norway striker is ranked 702nd.
The rankings are based solely on average running speed, one of several physical metrics tracked by FIFA. The governing body also records high-speed runs, sprints and total distance covered, providing a broader picture of each player's physical output over the course of the tournament.