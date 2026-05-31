Butler’s blueprint vs India’s pressure-free approach

Goa’s evenings are usually defined by salty sea breezes, rows of coconut trees and carefree tourists strolling along the coast. But around the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, the atmosphere is markedly different.

Anticipation is building ahead of tonight’s SAFF Women’s Championship clash between Bangladesh women’s national football team and India women’s national football team.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 pm Bangladesh time, and the match is about more than just finishing top of the group. It will also serve as a measure of the relative strength of South Asia’s two leading women’s football teams.