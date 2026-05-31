Neighbours set for SAFF showdown
Butler’s blueprint vs India’s pressure-free approach
Bangladesh have also received a significant boost with the return of influential midfielder Monika Chakma and defender Shiuly Azim, giving Butler greater tactical flexibility.
Goa’s evenings are usually defined by salty sea breezes, rows of coconut trees and carefree tourists strolling along the coast. But around the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, the atmosphere is markedly different.
Anticipation is building ahead of tonight’s SAFF Women’s Championship clash between Bangladesh women’s national football team and India women’s national football team.
Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 pm Bangladesh time, and the match is about more than just finishing top of the group. It will also serve as a measure of the relative strength of South Asia’s two leading women’s football teams.
The messages emerging from the two camps ahead of the match have been notably different. Bangladesh coach Peter Butler has hinted at tactical adjustments and changes, while India coach Crispin Chettri has embraced a philosophy of playing without pressure.
India thrashed the Maldives 11-0 in their opening match, while Bangladesh defeated the same opponents 4-2. Both teams have already secured places in the semi-finals. However, Bangladesh need victory tonight to top the group and avoid Nepal women’s national football team in the last four.
That urgency was evident during Bangladesh’s training session at the Don Bosco ground in Margao on Saturday morning. Butler closely monitored every passing drill, movement and small-sided game, ensuring his players remained focused on the task ahead.
India won each of the tournament’s first five editions, while Bangladesh lifted the trophy in the last two.
The historical record heavily favoured India for many years. Bangladesh lost their first five SAFF encounters against their neighbours between 2010 and 2019. India won 6-0 in 2010, 3-0 in 2012, 5-1 in 2014 and 4-0 in the 2019 semi-final. Bangladesh’s only positive result during that period was a goalless draw in the 2016 group stage.
In recent years, however, the balance has shifted. Bangladesh beat India 3-0 in the semi-finals of the 2022 SAFF Championship and followed it up with a 3-1 victory in the 2024 group stage, underlining their emergence as a genuine force in regional football.
India won each of the tournament’s first five editions, while Bangladesh lifted the trophy in the last two. The hosts are determined to reclaim the title on home soil and have introduced several younger players after moving on from some senior members of the squad.
We have great respect for India. But whoever we face in the semi-finals, we fear no one.
Speaking to the media before training on Saturday evening, coach Chettri said, “We are not putting any pressure on our players. They need the freedom to express themselves. Peter Butler and I both believe our teams need to compete regularly at the AFC Asian Cup level. SAFF is primarily a platform for learning and improving.”
Even so, victory remains the objective. India goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu said, “Bangladesh are a good team. But we will go out to win. We are not focusing on what the scoreline will be.”
Peter Butler, meanwhile, struck a confident tone after Bangladesh’s training session.
“We have great respect for India,” he said. “But whoever we face in the semi-finals, we fear no one.”
Despite acknowledging defensive lapses and missed opportunities in the win over the Maldives, the Bangladesh coach remains optimistic.
“You will see a completely different Bangladesh against India,” he said.
Bangladesh have also received a significant boost with the return of influential midfielder Monika Chakma and defender Shiuly Azim, giving Butler greater tactical flexibility.
India, on the other hand, will be without the service of one of their star forwards, Manisha Kalyan. The 24-year-old attacker, who plays for Alianza Lima Femenino and has experience in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, is not expected to join the squad until after the FIFA international window on 1 June.
All signs point to a compelling contest between a confident Bangladesh side chasing a third successive title and a former champion India team seeking to make home advantage count.
When the whistle blows in Goa tonight, even the calm Arabian Sea breeze may struggle to match the intensity generated on the pitch. The city is set to witness another engrossing chapter in South Asian women’s football.