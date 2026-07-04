Expanded World Cup brings more shocks, but heavyweights still rule

“I think it (expanded format) probably it does (affect), because if you take an England … at times England have appeared to be actually quite conservative in the way that they’ve approached games,” Simon Chadwick, Professor of Afro-Eurasian Sport, told Reuters.

“In the (group) game against Ghana, against Panama and the (round of 32) against Democratic Republic of Congo, they were much more conservative and cautious, and I think the reason for that is that tournament management has actually become very, very important.”

Although the expanded format creates more opportunities for surprise results, sustaining them over five knockout rounds remains a far greater challenge.

“The more teams you include, the bigger the chances of an upset,” Stefan Szymanski, Emeritus Professor of Sport Management at the University of Michigan, told Reuters. “But teams now have (in the knockout stage) five games to go to win the World Cup… so it’s just not very likely.”

Any suggestion that the expanded tournament marks a broader shift in football’s balance of power away from Europe and South America is premature, according to Peter Alegi, Professor of History at Michigan State University and author of several books on African football.