Swiss top scorer Manzambi out of Argentina quarter-final, coach says

Switzerland will be without leading scorer Johan Manzambi for Saturday's (Bangladesh time Sunday) World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, coach Murat Yakin said on Friday, dealing a blow to the Swiss as they prepare to face the reigning champions in Kansas City.

Manzambi, who has three goals and two assists at the tournament, also missed Switzerland's penalty shootout victory over Colombia in the last 16 after suffering a knee injury, and Yakin said the midfielder had failed to recover in time.

"We tried everything that we could to get him back, unfortunately, he's unable to perform tomorrow," Yakin said.

"Johan Manzambi is in a lot of pain. It was a shock to all of us. This momentum was on his side, and there is so much joy when he plays football."