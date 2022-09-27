Spirited Bangladesh face Nepal today

It was a much-improved performance by the whole Bangladesh team; the first friendly match against Cambodia that helped the boys in red and green to earn the victory, courtesy of the lone goal by winger Rakib Hossain.

Coach Javier Cabrera must be expecting the same performance from his boys in the second friendly match against Nepal who are 16 steps ahead than Bangladesh in FIFA ranking. Though it’ll not be an easy task for Jamal Bhuyan’s team because Nepal are always a formidable side as host and they will get the support from the local crowds.

Bangladesh will take to the field with an upper hand against Nepal because in the last twenty three encounters, Bangladesh won thirteen, lost seven while the remaining three matches ended in a draw.