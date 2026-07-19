Mbappe pays tribute to 'legend' Deschamps ahead of coach's final dance at World Cup

France captain Kylian Mbappe paid an emotional tribute to Didier Deschamps ahead of the coach's final match in charge, saying the players had failed to give him the ending he deserved at the World Cup after 14 years at the helm.

"Today is your last dance. You, who have given us so much. We should have given you a better ending, but we failed," the 27-year-old forward wrote in a message shared on social media before Les Bleus take on England in the third-place match Saturday.