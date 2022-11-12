Ramos snubbed from Spain World Cup squad, Fati in

Spain manager Luis Enrique called up Barcelona forward Ansu Fati and snubbed veteran defender Sergio Ramos from the Spanish squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday.

The 20-year-old Barcelona forward was not used in September's Nations League clashes and has not been at his best for his club this season.

Fati has four caps for his country and one goal, and has spent the best part of the last two seasons on the sidelines because of repeated knee injuries.

Luis Enrique included him in a list of 26 players for the tournament in Qatar, which did not include veteran Paris Saint-Germain defender Ramos, despite speculation he could return.