Ex-Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona star Fabregas hangs up boots

Former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas announced his retirement from football at the age of 36 on Saturday, revealing his plans to immediately go into coaching.

Fabregas won the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships with Spain, two Premier League titles with Chelsea and La Liga with Barcelona.

“It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots,” Fabregas wrote on social media.

“It has been a journey that I’ll never forget,” he added.