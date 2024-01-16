Messi, Bonmati scoop awards for FIFA's best in 2023

Lionel Messi was crowned as FIFA's best men's player for 2023 on Monday, while Aitana Bonmati added to her collection of individual accolades at the awards ceremony in London.

Messi claimed the award for the third time, but the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was a surprise victor ahead of Erling Haaland on an otherwise glorious night for Manchester City.

The award only covered the period after Messi had led Argentina to World Cup glory in December 2022 to August 2023.

The 36-year-old had a subdued end to his career at Paris Saint-Germain, despite winning the League 1 title, before joining MLS side Inter Miami in June.