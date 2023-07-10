Inter Miami announce ‘The Unveil’ ahead of Messi arrival

Lionel Messi’s next club, Inter Miami, announced Friday it will hold a presentation event, called ‘The Unveil’, on 16 July at its home stadium.

Argentine seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi said last month that he was moving to the Major League Soccer club after allowing his contract at Paris Saint-Germain to run out.

“The major unveiling event will include exciting entertainment, speeches on the pitch and more,” the club said in a press release, which did not mention Messi by name.