Golden Boot battle steals the show at World Cup

Usually a subplot, the race for the World Cup Golden Boot is one of the main talking points at the 2026 tournament as the top marksmen set a blistering pace.

The overall record has already been broken by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, who now has 18 goals over six World Cups after adding five in two games in the United States.

But he is being chased hard by Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland -- who have four goals apiece -- with Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane also in the mix.

The long-standing single-tournament record of 13 goals set in 1958 by France's Just Fontaine appears vulnerable.

German great Gerd Muller was the last man to hit double figures, at the 1970 tournament in Mexico, when he scored 10 goals.

Since then, at all but three tournaments, the leading scorer has hit six goals or fewer.