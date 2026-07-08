Egypt coach blasts refereeing and turns his back on World Cup

They were picked apart at the end of the game by a Lionel Messi-inspired comeback, but Hassan insisted his team were better.

"I'm going home and won't be watching any more games from the tournament," he told a press conference.

"What happened to us wasn't fair. We should have had a penalty, a goal was disallowed, and I don't know why it was disallowed."

Egypt netted in the 62nd minute through Mostafa Zico, but a VAR check found there was a foul from the Egyptians in the buildup.

They also claimed a late penalty after a tug on Hamdy Fathy, and their anger was exacerbated by Argentina going down the other end and scoring a 92nd-minute winner.