AFC Asian Cup Football
Bangladesh-India match: Gallery tickets sold out within 6 minutes
Bangladesh’s hope for the main round of the AFC Asian Cup is over. India have no chance of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup main stage either. Even if it is merely a formality, the match between Bangladesh and India in reality is a contest of pride.
Anticipation has once again gripped Bangladeshi football fans ahead of the 18 November match at Dhaka National Stadium, with tickets in high demand.
The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) announced ticket prices yesterday, Sunday. Ticket sales began at 2:00 pm today, Monday, with six categories of tickets available on the event ticketing platform Quicket.
But all the tickets were sold out in just six minutes of starting the selling! On this, Golam Gaus, chairman of BFF’s Competition Committee, said, “All tickets for the general gallery were sold within six minutes. Customers are now making payments, and more than half of them have already been completed. Only tickets for the Red Box and Hospitality Box are now available.”
As the tickets sold out within moments, football fans expressed their frustration on social media. Seeing “SOLD OUT” on Quicket’s website, some have alleged irregularities or corruption in the ticket sales.
The lowest-priced tickets are for the gallery, costing Tk 500 each. Tickets for Club House 2 and VIP Box 3 are priced at Tk 3,000 each.
To watch Hamza, Shamit, and Morsalin play from VIP Box 2, tickets cost Tk 4,000. Additionally, tickets for Club House 1 and the Red Box are priced at Tk 5,000 and Tk 6,000 respectively.