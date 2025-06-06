Brazil held in Ancelotti debut

Carlo Ancelotti's debut as coach of Brazil ended in a goalless draw in Ecuador in South American World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

The 65-year-old Italian, who left Real Madrid at the end of the European season, has been charged with taking Brazil through the latter stages of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The former AC Milan and Chelsea manager replaced Dorival Junior, who was sacked at the end of March after the 4-1 thrashing at the hands of reigning champions and bitter rivals Argentina.

Thursday's result leaves the Selecao in fourth place in the qualifying table on 22 points while Ecuador, the surprise package in the campaign, remain in second place on 24 points.

Argentina, who face Chile later on Thursday, lead the standings on 32 points and are the only team to have officially secured their place in the tournament which will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Paraguay, who enjoyed a 2-0 win over Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay, sit in third place, level on points with Ecuador.

Ecuador knew a win would put them on the brink of qualification and there was a packed crowd at the Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil.