Griezmann leaves Barcelona

France forward Antoine Griezmann has made a shock deadline-day return to Atletico Madrid, just two years after leaving to join Barcelona, the clubs announced on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, who scored 133 goals in his first spell with Atletico, has rejoined on a one-year loan deal with an option to extend by another year, Atletico said.

"Welcome back, Griezmann!" the club wrote on its website.