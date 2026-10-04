Argentina thrash Burkina Faso 7-0

Argentina produced a dominant performance to beat Burkina Faso 7-0, scoring five goals in the first half and adding two more after the break.

Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring in the fourth minute after initially seeing his penalty saved by Burkina Faso goalkeeper Razack Guira. Argentina doubled their lead four minutes later when Moumouni Diallo turned the ball into his own net.

Gianluca Prestianni made it 3-0 in the 12th minute, finishing from inside the box after being set up by Martínez.