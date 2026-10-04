Argentina thrash Burkina Faso 7-0
Argentina produced a dominant performance to beat Burkina Faso 7-0, scoring five goals in the first half and adding two more after the break.
Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring in the fourth minute after initially seeing his penalty saved by Burkina Faso goalkeeper Razack Guira. Argentina doubled their lead four minutes later when Moumouni Diallo turned the ball into his own net.
Gianluca Prestianni made it 3-0 in the 12th minute, finishing from inside the box after being set up by Martínez.
Nico Paz added a fourth in the 35th minute before Julián Alvarez scored Argentina’s fifth a minute later, assisted by Prestianni.
Argentina continued to dominate after the interval. Franco Mastantuono scored in the 57th minute, finishing from the centre of the box after a pass from Martínez.
Argentina made a series of substitutions during the second half, with Exequiel Palacios, Santiago Castro, Valentín Barco, Giuliano Simeone and Nico González among those introduced.
Burkina Faso goalkeeper Guira made several saves to prevent further goals, including efforts from Alexis Mac Allister, Leonel Flores and Franco Mastantuono.
Emiliano Martínez also saved an attempt from Papus Ouattara in the 70th minute.
Simeone completed the rout in the third minute of added time, heading home from close range after being set up by Barco.
Castro also struck the crossbar in added time, while Argentina continued to threaten until the final whistle.
The referee brought the match to an end after four minutes of added time, with Argentina completing a 7-0 victory.