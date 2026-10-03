Brazil beat India 4–0 in Kolkata friendly
Brazil beat India 4–0 in an international friendly at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, with Estêvão, Pedro and Samuel Lino scoring for the visitors.
Brazil started strongly, with Vinícius Júnior testing India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu early on. Gurpreet saved an effort from Vinícius in the eighth minute, while Marquinhos headed wide from a corner soon afterwards.
India had a chance of their own when Lalengmawia Ralte sent a shot narrowly wide following a corner, but Brazil remained the more threatening side.
Estêvão opened the scoring in the 28th minute, finding the top-right corner with a left-footed shot from the right side of the box after being set up by Matheuzinho.
Pedro came close to doubling Brazil’s lead eight minutes later when his header struck the right post. He found the net in the 42nd minute, finishing from the right side of the box after Estêvão played him through.
Brazil went into half-time 2–0 ahead.
Both sides made several changes at the start of the second half. India showed more attacking intent after the break, with Ryan Williams and Manvir Singh testing Brazil goalkeeper Pedro Morisco.
Brazil added a third goal in the 58th minute. Samuel Lino collected a pass from Pedro and fired a right-footed shot into the bottom-right corner.
India continued to look for a way back into the match. Williams had an effort saved in the 53rd minute, while Manvir was denied by Morisco two minutes later. Williams and Manvir also missed chances later in the half.
Brazil remained dangerous at the other end, with Endrick, Douglas Luiz and Bruno Guimarães all threatening as the match entered its final stages.
Prabhsukhan Gill, who replaced Gurpreet at half-time, made a late save to deny Vanderson in the 91st minute. Brazil then added a fourth goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time, with Samuel Lino finding the centre of the goal from the left side of the box after being set up by Mauro Júnior following a corner.
Brazil saw out the remaining moments to complete a 4–0 victory.
Full time: India 0–4 Brazil