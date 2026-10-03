Brazil beat India 4–0 in Kolkata friendly

Brazil beat India 4–0 in an international friendly at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, with Estêvão, Pedro and Samuel Lino scoring for the visitors.

Brazil started strongly, with Vinícius Júnior testing India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu early on. Gurpreet saved an effort from Vinícius in the eighth minute, while Marquinhos headed wide from a corner soon afterwards.

India had a chance of their own when Lalengmawia Ralte sent a shot narrowly wide following a corner, but Brazil remained the more threatening side.