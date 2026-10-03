Brazil lead India 2–0 at half-time in Kolkata friendly

Brazil lead India 2–0 at half-time in their friendly at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium.

India had a few early attacking moments, with Lalengmawia Ralte sending a shot narrowly wide, but Brazil created the better chances. Vinícius Júnior tested Gurpreet Singh Sandhu twice in quick succession, with the India goalkeeper saving the second effort.

Brazil broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when Estêvão fired a left-footed shot into the top-right corner after being set up by Matheuzinho.