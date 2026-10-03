Brazil lead India 2–0 at half-time in Kolkata friendly
Brazil lead India 2–0 at half-time in their friendly at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium.
India had a few early attacking moments, with Lalengmawia Ralte sending a shot narrowly wide, but Brazil created the better chances. Vinícius Júnior tested Gurpreet Singh Sandhu twice in quick succession, with the India goalkeeper saving the second effort.
Brazil broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when Estêvão fired a left-footed shot into the top-right corner after being set up by Matheuzinho.
Pedro then came close to doubling the lead, hitting the right post with a header in the 36th minute. He found the net six minutes later, with Estêvão threading a through ball to Pedro, who finished from the right side of the box.
Vinícius had another effort saved by Gurpreet in the 44th minute as Brazil continued to threaten. India earned a corner late in the half but could not reduce the deficit.