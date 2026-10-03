Brazil vs India friendly: Vinicius, Marquinhos start for 5-time world champions

Brazil stars Vinicius Jr, Marquinhos, Estevao and Pedro are a part of the starting line-up for the friendly clash against India at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Team India is being captained by veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

In their recent friendlies against Australia during the FIFA International Break, Brazil has had mixed outings, securing a 4-2 win in one and drawing the other 1-1. India also drew their first friendly against Panama 1-1 to start the break.