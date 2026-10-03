Brazil vs India friendly match time, venue and squads

Brazil will face India in an international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on Saturday.

The match will kick off at 8:00pm Bangladesh time (7:30pm India time).

The game will be the first senior men's international meeting between Brazil and India. Brazil, five-time world champions and ranked fifth in the FIFA rankings, will be coached by Carlo Ancelotti, while India are led by Khalid Jamil. India are ranked 138th.