Brazil vs India friendly match time, venue and squads
Brazil will face India in an international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on Saturday.
The match will kick off at 8:00pm Bangladesh time (7:30pm India time).
The game will be the first senior men's international meeting between Brazil and India. Brazil, five-time world champions and ranked fifth in the FIFA rankings, will be coached by Carlo Ancelotti, while India are led by Khalid Jamil. India are ranked 138th.
Brazil's squad includes Vinicius Junior, Endrick, Marquinhos and Bruno Guimaraes while Raphinha has been ruled out for injury.
The match is expected to draw major attention in Kolkata, where Brazil have a large fan base. Brazilian captain Marquinhos said the team's strong following in India was an added motivation ahead of the game.
Kolkata has a strong football culture, with entire neighbourhoods draped in Brazil and Argentina colours during World Cups.
The Salt Lake Stadium also drew more than 60,000 spectators for Argentina's friendly against Venezuela in 2011, while Brazil played at the venue during the Under-17 World Cup six years later, according to Reuters.
Brazil squad
Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio, Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Junior, Vitor Reis, Wesley, Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo, Endrick, Estevao, Gabriel Martinelli, Pedro, Rayan, Samuel Lino and Vinicius Junior. ANI reported.
India squad
Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad, Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams and Vikram Partap Singh. All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on its website.
Four players have been named as reserves — goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, defenders Chinglensana Singh Konsham and Roshan Singh Naorem, and midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam — and may be called up if required.