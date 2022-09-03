Everton keeper Pickford denies Liverpool in fiery derby

Jurgen Klopp praised Jordan Pickford’s “spectacular” display as the Everton goalkeeper forced Liverpool to settle for a 0-0 draw in Saturday’s feisty Merseyside derby.

Conor Coady thought he had put Everton ahead with a close-range finish from Neal Maupay’s shot in the second half at Goodison Park.

But the former Liverpool defender’s goal was correctly disallowed for offside after a VAR check, sparking an angry response from the stands.