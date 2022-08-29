PSG perfect league record ended in Monaco draw

Neymar scored from the penalty spot but Paris Saint-Germain's perfect start to the French campaign was ended in a 1-1 draw with Monaco on Sunday.

The Brazilian rolled in his eighth goal in five matches this season from a penalty awarded when the VAR alerted the on-pitch referee to a foul on Neymar by Monaco defender Guillermo Maripan.

Monaco had taken the lead when Kevin Volland burst forward, holding off Presnel Kimpembe, before firing past Gianluigi Donnarumma 20 minutes into the game at the Parc des Princes.

The principality side played well, yet PSG deserved at least the draw from a game in which they hit the woodwork three times.

Nevertheless, the result does slightly puncture the Parisians' momentum after a start to the season in which they had won their opening three league games, scoring a staggering 17 goals in the process.