Which 2 teams the supercomputer backs to reach the World Cup Final

Some predictions and calculations were made even before the World Cup kicked off. Now, however, the picture has become much clearer. The tournament has been trimmed from 48 teams to 32, with the Round of 32 match-ups confirmed.

It is also becoming increasingly clear who could face whom in the later stages. Naturally, the latest projections are considered more realistic than the earlier ones.

For instance, the prediction for the first knockout match proved accurate. Sports statistics firm Opta Analyst’s supercomputer tipped Canada to beat South Africa in the opening Round of 32 fixture, and that is exactly what happened.