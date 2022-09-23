France back on track as Netherlands close in on Nations League final

“There are lots of positives to take from the game.”

Injuries had deprived Deschamps of a whole team, with goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris, midfield duo N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, and Karim Benzema among the players missing.

Pogba has also been in the headlines after filing a complaint with Italian prosecutors saying he was the target of a €13 million ($13m) blackmail plot.

His brother Mathias is one of five people charged and detained in the case.

Meanwhile this week began with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe refusing to take part in a photo shoot in a row with the French Football Federation over image rights.