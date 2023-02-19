Body of Ghana star Atsu killed in Turkey earthquake flown home

On Saturday, the ministry said that Atsu's older brother and twin sister were present at the site of the rescue when his body was recovered.
His widow Marie-Claire Rupio and their three children were in the stands at St James' Park in London on Saturday to join a tribute to the player before Newcastle's Premier League match against Liverpool.
Atsu scored the last of his 33 career goals for Hatayspor in Turkey's Super Lig on 5 February, hours before the quake struck.
He previously played for his national team the Black Stars and Ghana's president Nana Akufo-Addo said "football has lost one of its finest ambassadors, one who will be difficult to replace".