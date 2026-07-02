All-time World Cup leading scorers
A list of the World Cup''s all-time leading scorers after Harry Kane scored a double for England on Wednesday:
19 - Lionel Messi (ARG)
18 - Kylian Mbappe (FRA)
16 - Miroslav Klose (GER)
15 - Ronaldo (BRA)
14 - Gerd Mueller (GER)
13 - Just Fontaine (FRA), Harry Kane (ENG)
12 - Pele (BRA)
11 - Jurgen Klinsmann (GER), Sandor Kocsis (HUN)
10 - Gabriel Batistuta (ARG), Helmut Rahn (GER), Gary Lineker (ENG), Teofilo Cubillas (PER), Thomas Mueller (GER), Grzegorz Lato (POL), Cristiano Ronaldo (POR)