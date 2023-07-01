Kuwait shatter Bangladesh hearts in extra time

After an incredibly gutsy performance in the first 90 minutes, Bangladeshi hearts got shattered in extra time as Kuwait scored the decisive goal to hand Bangladesh a 0-1 defeat in the semifinal of the SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India on Saturday.

Defender Abdullah Al Buloushi delivered the crushing blow in the second minute of stoppage time of the first half of the extra time. His right-footed strike went in-between the feet of Topu Barman, and Bangladesh goalkeeper Anisur Rahman Zico, who emerged as Bangladesh’s savior numerous times in the match, for once couldn’t make the save.

Conceding the late goal clearly demoralised the Bangladesh players, who had stopped the much stronger Kuwait from scoring for over two hours.