Algeria complain to FIFA about refereeing in loss to Argentina

Algeria have lodged a complaint about alleged poor refereeing during their 3-0 World Cup defeat by Argentina this week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Algeria sent a letter to FIFA’s refereeing commission, with particular reference to the first-half incident when Argentina’s Lionel Messi stood on the calf of Algeria captain Aissa Mandi.

Algeria supporters screamed for Messi to be sent off as he caught Mandi from behind flush on the calf with a raised boot, but the forward was not punished and went on to score a hat-trick.

Algeria also allege an elbow from Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the face of Ibrahim Maza in the second half of the Group J clash in Kansas City went unpunished by Poland’s Szymon Marciniak.

The experienced referee, who was in charge of the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar in which Argentina beat France on penalties, was within a meter of the incident when Mac Allister appeared to body-check Maza with a raised elbow.