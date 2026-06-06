Messi recovering well from injury, could feature in Argentina warm-ups: Scaloni

Lionel Messi has taken a step forward in his injury recovery and could play a few minutes in Argentina's upcoming friendlies before their World Cup opener, coach Lionel Scaloni said Friday.

"Leo is doing well, he has already trained partly with the group, he's no longer completely separated," Scaloni said. "It's possible he'll play a few minutes in the friendlies. We'll see whether that's tomorrow's game or the other one."

Defending World Cup champions Argentina will take on Honduras in College Station, Texas, on Saturday and play Iceland on Tuesday in Auburn, Alabama.

"He's much better and that gives us peace of mind," Scaloni said.