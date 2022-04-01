How is Sylhet’s 'Telegram age' goalkeeper Ranjit Das doing

This reporter has met him at his home many times in the past. But this time, the meeting was very different. No words were exchanged. Ranjit couldn’t even recognise this reporter when he saw him on 29 March, right before Bangladesh football team’s match FIFA friendly match against Mongolia in Sylhet.

His son Rajib Das took me inside the house. Ranjit was sitting on his bed, with his granddaughter by his side. At this stage of his life, his grandchildren are his main companions.

His family members helped him to the living room. His picture was hanging on the wall and his trophies were on the showcase. After sitting Ranjit down on a sofa, he was handed the Grameenphone-Prothom Alo Lifetime Achievement award that he had won in 2006. The trophy refreshed his memory and he said by himself, “Oh… Prothom Alo, Matiur Rahman (the editor of Prothom Alo)!” He said nothing more. With a pleased look in his eyes, he took a look around the trophy. His wife Rekha Das said, “He gives extra importance to this award from Prothom Alo.”