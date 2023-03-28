Seychelles embarrass Bangladesh

Bangladesh suffered an embarrassing 0-1 defeat against Seychelles in the second match of the FIFA friendly series at the Sylhet District Stadium on Tuesday.

Michael Mancienne scored the lone goal of the match from the penalty spot after Saad Uddin’s senseless challenge inside the D-box in the second half.

With the defeat, the two-match series ended 1-1, as Bangladesh had won the previous match by the same deficit.