Spain back to their fluent best in perfect World Cup start

Spain’s World Cup winners of 2010 built their triumph on an incessant passing game that left rivals chasing shadows, and their record 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica on Wednesday suggests they are back to their best, with added scoring menace to boot.

While the Central Americans offered little to test the young but already battle-hardened Spain side, the way the Reds tore through Costa Rica’s defensive lines with movement and quick-fire exchanges sent a warning to the rest of the teams in Qatar.

Coach Luis Enrique and his players went into their opening Group E match trying to play down expectations, saying Costa Rica were renowned for their stubborn defending.