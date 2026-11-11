India beat Maldives 1-0 to reach SAFF Championship semi-finals

India booked their place in the semi-finals of the 15th SAFF Championship with a 1-0 victory over Maldives in their Group B fixture at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 39th minute after Abdul Rabeeh was brought down inside the box by Maldives defender Hussain Sifaau Yoosuf.