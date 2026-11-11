India beat Maldives 1-0 to reach SAFF Championship semi-finals
India booked their place in the semi-finals of the 15th SAFF Championship with a 1-0 victory over Maldives in their Group B fixture at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 39th minute after Abdul Rabeeh was brought down inside the box by Maldives defender Hussain Sifaau Yoosuf.
It was Bhat's third goal of the tournament, having scored twice in India's 3-2 victory over Pakistan in their opening match on 5 November.
India, who made seven changes to their starting XI, dominated possession against a cautious Maldives side but struggled to break down their defence. Bhat missed an early opportunity in the fourth minute after Brison Fernandes played him through on goal.
Maldives threatened more frequently in the closing stages, but India goalkeeper Priyansh Dubey produced several crucial saves, denying Hamdhaan's free-kick, Muzdhaan Hassan and substitute Ethan Ibrahim Zaki's close-range effort in stoppage time.
India finished top of Group B with six points from two matches, while the defeat ended Maldives' campaign. India will face the Group A runners-up in the first semi-final on 14 November.
Pakistan have also qualified from Group B, while hosts Bangladesh have secured their semi-final berth from Group A. The final is scheduled for 17 November.